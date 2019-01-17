Eve Shafer, 84

Eve Teresa Shafer, age 84 of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker, an avid dancer and loved bowling. Mrs. Shafer was born July 26, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Bertie (Burdine) Layer. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Lawrence Shafer; four siblings – William Layer, Viola Dearth, Johnny Layer and Margie Elliott.

Mrs. Shafer is survived by two daughters – Treva Burns (John) of Amelia, Ohio and Denise Brock (Tony) of Bethel, Ohio; three grandchildren – Nathan Brock, Kasha Burns and Alana; five great-grandchildren – Cierra, Noah, Levi, Colin and Piper.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

