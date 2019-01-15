Debbie Linn (Mullen) Neal Porter, age 60 of Bethel, Ohio died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at her residence. Debbie was born November 8, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Carolyn (Collier) Kortier and husband Ron of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Larry Mullen. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her foster parents – Ova and Rosalind Neal and one brother – Glen Mullen.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Porter is survived by her husband – Kenneth Porter; one son – Brian Porter and wife Emily of Blanchester, Ohio; one daughter – Heather Porter of Bethel, Ohio; two brothers – Gary Mullen of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Greg Mullen and wife Jackie of Arizona and one granddaughter – Evelynn Porter of Blanchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Following cremation, inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to S.A.T.H.-Kamp Dovetail, C/O Linda Allen, 5350 W. New Market Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to Home Instead Senior Care, 400 TechneCenter Drive, Suite 406, Milford, Ohio 45150.

