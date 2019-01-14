Lieutenant Colonel James Howard Paul (USAR-retired), 92, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on May 12, 1926 in Decatur, Ohio and was one of seven children born to Olin and Gladys (Milligan) Paul who were residents of Ripley nearby, on the banks of the Ohio River.

He attended school in Ripley prior to joining the Merchant Marines in 1943. At the age of 18, he was inducted into the United States Army and served in the Pacific and Europe rising to the rank of Sergeant, serving as a member of the military police and honor guard units. He graduated from Officer’s Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1952. Shortly thereafter he attended flight school and became an Army Aviator in 1953. He flew both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in support of military operations in Korea, Germany (10th Special Forces) prior to Germany’s reunification, and completed two tours in Vietnam. He was an instructor pilot and commanded aviation units both domestically and overseas. He served for two years as Senior Advisor for the US Army Reserve in the State of Idaho. He retired from Army service to Colorado Springs in June 1972. He was a founding member of the US Army Otter/Caribou Association. After retirement, he worked for Gilpatrick Construction Co. in the State of Wyoming, retiring again in 1981.

He married Jean Demeare in 1949, but the marriage ended in 1952. He has a son, Howard T. Paul, from that marriage. He later married Grace Cook. He raised her two sons, J. Michael Cook and Robert D. Cook, as his own. Another son, James R. Paul, was born to the couple in 1958.

Jim is preceded in death by both his wives, Jean and Grace; his son, James; his four brothers; and one sister. He is survived by his sons, J. Michael Cook (Ruth) of Arvada, Colorado, Robert D. Cook (Joanne) Cook of Pueblo, Colorado, and Howard T. Paul (Nancy) of West Palm Beach, Florida; his sister, Doris Johnson of Hamersville, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his loving companion in his later years, Rosa T. Grubb of Fountain, Colorado; her two daughters; three grandchildren; and great-grandson.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance “America the Beautiful” Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. He will be interred there next to his wife, Grace; and son, James.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in Jim’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.