Galen Earl Gatch passed away at home on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. He was born to the late J. Earl and Betty Mae Gatch.

Galen is survived by his loving wife Bessie (nee Luke) of Mt. Orab, his caring son Mark B (Andrea) Gatch of Okinawa, Japan, his cherished grandchildren Shaylee Rose and Aiden Julian, his wonderful sister Pamela (Lloyd) Hauck of Mt. Orab, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Galen was a lifetime Brown County Resident, and loved to farm.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received starting at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.