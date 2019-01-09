Ella Jane List, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. List was a licensed practical nurse for many years at the former Brown County General Hospital, the Brown County Health Department and the Ohio Valley Manor. She was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. She and her late husband, Welda List, Jr. were members of SOWERS (servants on wheels ever ready), volunteering at churches and camps for children, doing construction and repairs as needed. They loved to travel and worked on fifteen projects from 1999 until 2002 throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and Michigan. They traveled extensively and visited forty-nine of the fifty states by motorhome. She was born February 2, 1936 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late Cecil and Ena Pearl (Ratliff) Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Welda Earl List, Jr. in 2008 and one brother – Ivan Scaggs.

Mrs. List is survived by one daughter – Danielle Warner and husband Mark of Georgetown, Ohio; three granddaughters – Jane Perrine and husband William, Josette Warner and life partner Brent Slater and Nicole Warner all of Georgetown, Ohio; one greatgrandchild – Brenleigh Slater; one brother – Elbert Scaggs and wife Barbara of Ripley, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association

Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com