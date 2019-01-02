Florence M. Startsman of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2018 at the age of 96. She was born November 2, 1922 to the late Herbert and Florence Startsman.

Florence was a lover of showing and racing horses, she was very passionate about dogs, and she was a retired Social Worker with the Catholic Social Services in Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home, located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends will be received starting at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, OH.