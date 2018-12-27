Robert T. Bridges, 84

Robert T. Bridges, age 84 of Union Twp., died December 19th, 2018. He was the beloved husband and soul mate of Mary Joan “Jody” Bridges (nee Helbling), proud father of Robert W. (Marilyn) Bridges, Erin L. (Rudy) Frey, and Jill M. (Adam) Painter, loving Papa of Lauren and Andrea Bridges, Kara and Eric Frey and Elliot and Grant Painter, and dear brother of Connie (Ranny) Klinker and the late James S. (Angie) Bridges. Bob was the son of the late Robert A. and Hermine (Mussinan) Bridges. Born in Cincinnati’s East End on April 8, 1934, he spent his childhood years in Oakley and his high school years in Ripley, Ohio. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean era, he graduated from Morehead (KY) State College with a bachelors degree in 1959. He married his highschool sweetheart, Jody Helbling, in 1958. After working a year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he transferred to the U.S. Public Health Service in Cincinnati in 1960. He attended Xavier University at night and received a Masters Degree in 1963. He spent most of his career as an administrative officer and program analyst at EPAs Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center in Cincinnati, retiring in 1989. He was a church elder, lay preacher, and six decade member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Amelia, and taught adult Sunday School for 25 years. He was the first male member of that churchs choir and sang tenor for 48 years. He continued occasional solo work until his death. He was a charter member of the Southeastern Ecumenical Ministry and served as Coordinator and Treasurer for many years. Other offices included member and past president of the St. Thomas More School Board, member and past vice-president of the SEM Villa (Milford) senior housing facility, board member of Clermont County Senior Services, Inc., board member of O’Bannon Terrace (Goshen) senior housing facility. Next to his family, he loved music and gardening. He was a soloist in more than 60 weddings and countless church services. When he wasn’t singing, he was raising corn, beans, tomatoes and zucchini in his backyard garden. The Bridges family suggests memorials to the SEM Food Pantry, 7770 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255 and/or Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1177 W. Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102. A memorial service will be conducted at Calvin Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 5th at 2 pm where friends may visit from 1 pm until time of service. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com

