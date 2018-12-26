By Vickie Carrington

From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place their lives on the line for our freedoms. While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms. And in many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Saturday, Dec. 15 was ‘Wreaths Across America Day’ – when citizens across the country came together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom.

A brief (due to inclement weather) yet moving ceremony was conducted locally at the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley where members of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invited American Legion Post 367 to help them in fulfilling the mission of Wreaths Across America – to remember, honor and teach.

Opening remarks were given by Dee Watters, Chapter Regent followed by presentation of the flag of the United States. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Watters quoted Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States by saying “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

She went on to say “Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who serve and TEACH our children the value of freedom.”

A Veterans’ Remembrance Wreath was then placed at the base of the Soldiers Monument in the cemetery in memory of those who served and are serving in the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines and those who are/were prisoners of war or missing in action.

The wreath itself is steeped in symbolism. It is made of evergreens symbolizing longevity and endurance. The red bow stands for the great sacrifice our military makes to keep us free. The forest scent for purity and simplicity, and the circular shape for eternity. The wreath is composed of 10 balsam bouquets representing 10 special qualities our veterans embody –

•Their faith in God;

• Their love for each other;

• Their strength, work ethic, and character;

• Their honesty and integrity, humility, selflessness, and modesty;

• Their ambitions and aspirations;

• Their optimism for America;

• Their concern for the future;

• Their pride in their duties;

• Their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets!

This year, more than 1.5 million veterans’ wreaths were placed at over 1500 locations nationwide and overseas. Over 90,000 volunteers participated in placing wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery alone. More than 1/3 of the volunteers across the country were children.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.

DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

