On Dec. 11, The Aberdeen Police Department began an investigation into a possible armed robbery at Brown’s Motel.

On December 12, Ptl. Callahan and Chief Benjamin with assistance from Ripley Ptl. Pangallo initiated a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and arrested Scottie Dearing 37 of Aberdeen and Robert King 38 of Flemingsburg, Ky.

Both individuals are suspects in the robbery. During the stop Officers also discovered seven grams of methamphetamine along with numerous items associated with drug trafficking, belonging to the driver John Wheeler, 41 of Maysville.

All three individuals were arrested and are currently being held in the Brown County Jail, the case is being forwarded to the Brown County Prosecutors Office for charges.

If you have any information about criminal activity please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 937-378-4155 (dispatch) or 937-795-2214.