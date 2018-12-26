Lorie C Neat age 64 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of the late Virgil and Winifred (Bell) Cornelison. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Adam Neat of Winchester, 1 brother, Virgil Cornelison of SC and 1 nephew.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday December 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church,

6647 Van Buren St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Friends and Families may sign Lorie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.