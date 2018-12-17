By Wayne Gates

Two women are facing charges after allegedly giving a young woman heroin, allowing her to die while she was with them, and then abandoning her body in a parked car.

The body of Stephanie Wilmoth was found in a driveway on Evans Run Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Johnson found Wilmoth’s body in an SUV registered to her father. The keys were in her lap.

On Dec. 6, Dawn Shannon and Amanda Turner were booked into the Brown County Jail in connection with the case.

Turner is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting Another With Drugs, Tampering With Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. Shannon is charged with Tampering With Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, Possession of Drugs and Resisting Arrest.

According to an investigative report from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, Wilmoth went to Turner’s residence on Evans Run Road on December 3 at about 4 p.m. and that Turner, Wilmoth and another individual went to purchase heroin.

“Amanda put the full $40 worth of heroin on a CD case and gave it to Stephanie to snort while she was driving. Amanda was supposed to give Stephanie half of the heroin and use the other half herself,” the report states.

“Stephanie began to “nod out” (pass out from the effects of the heroin). Stephanie pulled into the Bethel BP gas station. Amanda got in the driver’s seat and Stephanie got in the passenger seat. Amanda then drive to Cincinnati while Stephanie continued to go into an overdose state.”

Following a trip to and from Cincinnati that included picking up Shannon at her home, Wilmoth continued to stay in the passenger seat in an overdose state.

The report continues, “Amanda and Dawn then leave Stephanie in the car for a couple hours while they use narcotics before going out and realizing that Stephanie wasn’t coming out of the overdose.”

Turner and Shannon then drive Wilmoth to another residence on Evans Run Road where narcan is administered to Wilmoth with no effect. They then drive about a mile and a half east on Evans Run Road with Wilmoth’s body in the passenger seat and leave the SUV in a driveway. Both women then take Wilmoth’s phone and walk back to Turner’s residence.

The report concludes, “Amanda then calls 911 with a distorted voice and tells the Brown County Communications Center that there is a female in a vehicle on Evans Run Road. Before the BCCC call taker could ask further questions, Amanda hangs up. Amanda and Dawn then break Stephanie’s phone and burn it. Amanda stated that they were attempting to destroy it to prevent law enforcement from being able to get its location.”

Shannon and Turner are both in the Brown County Jail, with Shannon facing a $50,000 bond and Turner a $100,000. Charges against both are currently filed in Brown County Municipal Court, but the cases are expected to be moved to Brown County Common Pleas Court once they go before a grand jury.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin commended the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol for their assistance in closing the case so quickly.