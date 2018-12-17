By Ned Lodwick

The Shamrock Distillery and Flour Mill of Mr. John Boyd and Company was a very important part of the village of Higginsport. It was a large business under the skillful management of William Duffy. He was one of the proprietors and was the general manager of the entire business of the mill, store, and distillery. He made the establishment a very successful firm and source of pride to the town.

They made about 450 gallons of Shamrock Whiskey per day and 50 barrels of excellent flour. The whiskey was largely sold to druggists and physicians for medical purposes. It was guaranteed pure and free from all those vile concoctions which so many dishonest distillers of the time made use of. They advertised, “The man who buys Shamrock can rely on its quality and freedom from drugs”.

The building for the mill and distillery was a large frame structure. They were at the corner of Washington and Sycamore Streets. They owned 2 bonded warehouses, one of stone and the other of brick. In these fireproof warehouses the whiskey was placed until sold. When the tax of 90 cents per gallon is paid to the government shipments could then be made. The firm paid over $400 tax each day. A Mr. Cleveland was the gentlemanly governmental officer in charge of collecting the government’s taxes and seemed to understand his duties.

The main profit though, was made from the slop which they fed to 500 hogs and 100 cattle. This ‘Brewer’s yeast’ and residual grain from the brewing and milling processes was rich in vitamins and other nutritional ingredients.

They used corn principally, but a great deal of rye and some wheat was used in the making of the best article of Shamrock Whiskey. They sold their flour and whiskey throughout the area. In addition, they had one of the largest general stores in Brown County which did a heavy business. A Mr. Quinn was the polite boss of the store. Mr. Ferd Schubert was the gentlemanly and accomplish bookkeeper of the entire business of the firm.

Most river towns in the area had a distillery like the Shamrock distillery because shipping large quantities of corn was difficult. Processing the large quantity of corn into smaller quantities of high quality alcohol was a very profitable business and made shipment of a finished product much easier. Shamrock was one of the better distilleries along the Ohio River and stayed in production for quite a long time. The distillery and livestock feeding business was closed by January 30th 1888.