Robert (Bob) McRoberts age 83 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Saturday December 15, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born on September 9, 1935 in Fleming County, KY the son of the late Omar Stanley and Myrtle (Hamilton) McRoberts. He retired after 35 years from Ripley Gas.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Guy, Ralph and Charles McRoberts and 3 sisters, Jean Denton, Bernie Archdeacon and Frieda McRoberts.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Margie McRoberts of Winchester and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tim Leadingham officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, KY. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

