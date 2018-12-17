Ralph “Red Bud” Rarrick passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the age of 81. He was born October 15, 1937 to the late Harry H. and Mary Rachel Rarrieck.

Ralph is survived by his loving children Carl Rarrick of New York, Tina Greenwood of Rockford, IL, Joyce Lynn Simpson of Cynthiana, KY, Teresia Crothers of Miamsburg, OH, and Catina Neiheisel of Cincinnati, OH, his 10 adoring grand children, his 2 cherished great grand children, and his caring siblings Leslie Rarrick of Pt. St. Lucy, FL, William Rarrick of Falmouth, KY, and Debbie Rarrick of Cynthiana, KY, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ralph of preceded in death by his wife Delores “Dee” Rarrick, his son Ralph F. Rarrick Jr., and his siblings Floyd, George, Donald, John, Charles, Virgil, Jimmy, Ray, Mary, and Lula Mae Butts.

Ralph was a Salesman and he loved Horse Racing and the great outdoors.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati.