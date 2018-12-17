Georgetown senior Noah Pack needed only 11 points heading into Tuesday’s league game at Bethel-Tate High School to reach his 1,000th career point, and the 6’8” hoop star finished the game with 33 points as he led the G-Men to a 62-45 victory over the home standing Tigers.

In another outstanding court performance, Pack recorded a double-double with his 15 rebounds to go along with the 33 points, sinking 14-of-23 shot attempts from the field and connecting on five-of-seven attempts from the charity stripe; a performance in which he hammered down three dunks.

Reaching the 1,000-point milestone was among Pack’s individual goals coming into the season, and it felt good for that weight to be lifted from his shoulders.

“It feels good to finally get it off my back and get it over with,” Pack said of his 1,000-point accomplishment. “I needed 11 points and it took me a minute…a lot of nerves, but once I got past it, the game just came to me and I scored a lot more from there.”

Pack’s 1,000th point came with 1:45 to go in the second quarter of the Dec. 11 win, a field goal in the paint that lifted the G-Men to a 26-24 lead.

There are other individual goals Pack has his sights set on before reaching the end of his high school basketball career, including making school history by also recording his 1,000th career rebound. He stood 162 career rebounds shy of 1,000 coming into Tuesday’s game at Bethel, and is on track to reach the 1,000-rebound mark before the end of the season with 147 rebounds heading into the G-Men’s Dec. 15 road game against Cincinnati Country Day.

Although the Georgetown court star is making his mark as an individual in Georgetown High School basketball history, Pack remains the unselfish team player that will do whatever it takes for the G-Men to repeat as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division champions. Not only is the top on the team in points and rebounds but he is also among the top in assists.

The Bethel defense placed strong focus on Pack throughout the contest, but he still managed to score over half of the G-Men’s points in the victory.

“Starting off, they weren’t really doubling the post so I felt like I could get my post game going,” said Pack. “They had some lanky guys in the middle and they blocked a few shots, so I thought I could work my way outside-in off of our transition…catching the ball, ripping it through, shooting lay-ups, getting to the line and hitting free throws, and getting everyone else involved.”

Also reaching double figures in scoring in Tuesday’s win was Georgetown senior Jackson Gregory, who buries five-of-11 shots from the field (two-of-four three pointers) and drained two-of-four attempts from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Georgetown’s sophomore guard Joshua Galley contributed nine points in the win at Bethel.

It was a league contest that saw the G-Men start off on a 9-0 run, but the Tigers rallied back to tie the game at 24 with just over two minutes to go in the first half.

After scoring his 1,000th career point to put the G-Men up by two, Pack brought the Georgetown fans to their feet with a dunk on a fast break. A three-pointer by Georgetown’s senior guard Cameron Brookbank ended scoring in the second period, and at halftime break it was the G-Men leading 31-24.

Pack kicked off scoring the second half with a two-handed dunk to lift the G-Men to a nine-point lead, and rest of the G-Men seemed to feed off of the 6’8” star’s energy for the remainder of the game.

An old fashioned three-point play by Pack expanded the Georgetown lead to 38-28 with 4:39 to go in the third quarter.

The G-Men upped their lead to 12 as Pack rebounded his own missed shot and buried the put-back.

A three-pointer by Bethel’s Griffin Reinert cut the Georgetown lead to 40-31, but it was an assist by Pack for a bucket by Gregory that put the G-Men up by 11 late in the third frame.

The third quarter ended with Pack dishing an assist to Galley who drained the three-pointer from the left side to expand the G-Men’s lead to 45-31.

The G-Men went on to outscore the Tigers 17-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the 17-point victory.

“We’re at a point in the program where our kids play hard,” Georgetown head coach Doug Williams said following the win at Bethel. “When we first got here we wanted to make sure that we set the tone and our kids were going to play hard tonight. We have a little bit of talent, so our problem sometimes is that we play hard backwards. We had 11 turnovers tonight and we gave up 14 offensive rebounds to them. They (Tigers) just played really hard. We always talk about stealing possessions, and if you add those two (stat categories) up that’s 25 possessions and that’s 50 total points (or more) they have a chance to score that we don’t. We try to cut those down and we just didn’t do a very good job of that.”

In his third year as head basketball coach of the G-Men, Pack is Williams’ first 1,000-point Georgetown scorer.

“It’s awesome,” Williams’ said when asked how it felt to see Pack score his 1,000th career point. “He ended up playing well, and I thought Jackson (Gregory) played really well tonight, too. I told Noah before the game, ‘congratulations ahead of time.’”

“It’s a huge accomplishment for him, and he’s well on his way to getting 1,000 rebounds,” Williams added.

The G-Men are back in action Dec. 18, as they host the Williamsburg Wildcats for a league contest.

GHS 16 15 14 17 – 62

BTHS 6 18 7 14 – 45

Georgetown (62): Pack 14 5-7 33, Gregory 5 2-4 14, Brookbank 1 0-0 3, Galley 3 0-0 9, Bolington 0 1-2 1, Cahall 1 0-0 2. Team: 24 8-13 62. Three-pointers: Brookbank 1, Galley 3, Gregory 2.

Bethel (45): Reinert 4 2-4 13, Johnson 4 6-8 16, Day 1 0-2 2, Manz 1 3-4 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hebbard 1 0-0 2, Rees 1 0-0 3, Frondorf 1 0-0 2. Team: 14 6-14 45. Three-pointers: Reinert 3, Johnson 2, Rees 1.

Georgetown’s Noah Pack hammers down a two-handed dunk in the G-Men’s Dec. 11 win over the Bethel-Tate Tigers. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_pack-dunk.jpg Georgetown’s Noah Pack hammers down a two-handed dunk in the G-Men’s Dec. 11 win over the Bethel-Tate Tigers. Georgetown head coach Doug Williams awards Noah Pack the game ball after Pack scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter of the G-Men’s Dec. 11 game at Bethel. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_pack-1000.jpg Georgetown head coach Doug Williams awards Noah Pack the game ball after Pack scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter of the G-Men’s Dec. 11 game at Bethel.