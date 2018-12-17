Chloie Marie Armstrong, age 52 of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her home. She was born September 4, 1966 in Elyria, Ohio the daughter of Violet (Knell) Armstrong of Aberdeen, Ohio and the late Harold Bruce Armstrong.

In addition to her mother, Chloie is survived by three children – Canden White (Terra) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Tanji Shivener (Michael) of Maysville, Kentucky and Thristian Wilmoth (Jerica) of Manchester, Ohio; one granddaughter – Magdalene Shivener; three step-grandchildren – Vanna, Marcus and Amaya; four sisters – Wanda Gibson of Evansville, Indiana, Hope Workman of Brooksville, Kentucky, Ginger Armstrong of Georgetown, Ohio and Nicole Armstrong of Ripley, Ohio; three brothers – Kenny Armstrong of Elyria, Ohio, Charlie Armstrong of Ava, Ohio and Phillip Armstrong of Henderson, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

