Beatrice Jane Ferguson, age 96 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was retired secretary for GE Schmidt, Inc. Beatrice was born April 27, 1922 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Oscar John and Grace Louise (Skelton) Anderson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – William A. Ferguson; one brother – Jack S. Anderson and one sister – Betty L. Semones.

Mrs. Ferguson is survived by one daughter – Vicki Reuss of Batavia, Ohio; four grandchildren – J. Bryant Reuss and wife Kimberly of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Steven J. Reuss and wife Nicole of Morrow, Ohio, Aaron S. Reuss of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Teran J. Reuss of Sardinia, Ohio and eleven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com