Martha Arnilda Latham, age 54 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at her residence. Martha was born June 12,1964 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of Mary (Shelby) Jackson of Williamsburg, Ohio and the late Bill J. Jackson. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Tabitha Jackson; two sisters – Mary Jackson and Mary Lou Vanderpoel and one brother – Jackie Jackson.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Latham is survived by two sons – William R. Scott of Williamsburg, Ohio and James David Scott of Bethel, Ohio; one daughter – Lindsey Sue Heath of Batavia, Ohio; two brothers – Bill Jackson of Loveland, Ohio and Joe Jackson of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sisters – Julie L. Parker of Mineral Wells, Texas and Sheri Schwarber of Mt. Orab, Ohio and nine grandchildren – Kayla Heath and Todd Heath, Jr. both of Batavia, Ohio, Tyson, Kaleb, Peyton, Kierstyn and Zuri Scott all of Bethel, Ohio and Julian and Kaesyn Scott both of Fayetteville, Ohio.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

