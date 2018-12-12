Charlotte Yazell of Buford, OH passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the age of 76. She was born February 23, 1942 to the late Stanford and Alice Green.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband Jim Yazell or Buford, OH; her three wonderful children Kelly Parson of Cincinnati, OH, Carlos Parson of Cincinnati, OH, and Angela M. Dessisso El Brey of New York, her 10 adoring grandchildren, her 10 cherished great grand children; and her caring siblings Roberta Feltha-Mitchell of Cincinnati, OH, John S. Green Jr. of Cincinnati, OH, Samonia Iredale of Indianapolis, IN, Georjeanna Feltha of New Mexico, and Antonia Allen of Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Greenbush Baptist Church located at 15977 Edgington Rd, Williamsburg, OH 45176. Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Buford Cemetery following the Funeral Service.

Beam Fender Funeral Home is caring for the family.