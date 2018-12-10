Norine Katherine Seidel Harry, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, December 7, 2018 at her residence. She was a farmer and a retired school bus driver. She transported the school children full time for twenty-six years and part time for ten more years for the Georgetown Exempted Village School District. Norine was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. She was born March 9, 1936 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Alvin John and Glenna Marie (Berz) Seidel.

Norine is survived by one son – John Harry of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Brooke Dryden and husband Tony of Cincinnati, Ohio, Christopher Harry and wife Tanesha of Batavia, Ohio, Ryan Harry of Burlington, Kentucky and John Timothy Russell Harry and wife Heather of Batavia, Ohio and five great grandchildren – Wyatt Dryden, Callianne, Jordyn and Brooklyn Harry and Jessica Popp and Josette Hodge, caregiver and loved one, of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Les McLaughlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Exempted Village School District, 1043 Old US 68, Georgetown OH 45121.

