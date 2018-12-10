By Mary Ann Kearns

Champion Media

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, along with the Ohio Auditor’s Office, is investigating possible theft by an employee from Aberdeen village, officials said this week.

Aberdeen Mayor Jason Phillips confirmed Friday that an investigation is underway but said the village is no longer involved.

“It’s out of our hands,” he said.

Phillips did confirm that investigation involves someone who is no longer employed by the village.

According to a release issued by Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, members of his office met with Aberdeen officials on Oct. 12, to investigate the “possible theft offense that involved an employee of the village.” At the request of village officials, an investigation was initiated, he said.

After reviewing the information received from the village, the sheriff contacted the Ohio Auditor’s Office Investigative Section to request assistance with the inquiry, Ellis said.

“The Ohio Auditor’s Office, Investigative Section agreed to conduct a joint investigation with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The joint investigation is ongoing at this time,” Ellis said.

“They are working together to try and figure this out,” Phillips said.

On Oct. 21, officials said Village Administrator Delbert Hester submitted a one-line letter of resignation to the mayor and village council. Hester, who was employed by the city for 10 years, did not give a reason for resigning his position.

An Ohio Uniform Investigation Report filed by BCSO Detective Chad Noble after meeting with Aberdeen Police Chief David Benjamin, alleges that Hester used a village credit card to purchase several items “that appear to be for personal use.” Those items included belts bought in June for a lawn mower the city does not own and brake parts bought in September that do not fit any village-owned vehicles. The incident report also indicates $26 was spent on ice not used by the city.

State auditors said they plan to contact BCSO with further information.