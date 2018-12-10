By Martha Jacob

Each year the Village of Aberdeen has plenty of Christmas festivities for its residents. But this year it was a very special event thanks to efforts by members of the Aberdeen Concerned Citizens (ACC) and village resident Penny Bare.

Ms. Bare decided to join forces with members of the ACC and organize a Christmas parade as well as events for all the children in the village.

“With the heavy rains all day Saturday, we made the decision to move our Christmas celebration to Sunday, Dec. 2,” Bare said. “Turns out that was a great decision because Sunday was a beautiful day and everything went really well.”

The ACC had a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in the park along with several childrens events where they received gifts.

“We appreciate so much, everything the citizens and businesses of Aberdeen did to make this a huge success,” Bare said. “So many people made donations towards the gift and treat bags for the children.

“When Santa arrived, the ACC had cookies and drinks available that everyone enjoyed so much. Members of the Fire Department passed out treat bags.”

Bare said that she thought the parade also went well.

“The parade had about 15 entries which were both colorful and great fun for the kids to see. There were many more scheduled but when we changed the date they couldn’t pull it off.”

She also said that parade goers got into the sounds of the season.

“It was especially nice to sing Christmas carols at the Pavillion in the park led by Erin Roache and backed up by the guitar played by one of our police officers, Officer Marcus Callahan. It was truly a wonderful time and I’m already thinking about next year’s celebration. I thank everyone who came out and enjoyed the event.”