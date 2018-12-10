Charles Armstrong of Locust Ridge / Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the age of 80. He was born January 25, 1938 to the late Robert and Nellie Armstrong.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Sue (nee Ruggles) Armstrong, his caring children Janey Burchell of Mt. Orab, Becky (Gary Folger) Ober of Eastgate, Brenda (Steve) Chaney of Mt. Orab, and Neil (Sabrina) Armstrong of Mt. Orab; his cherished grand children Jordan Whitacre, Marissa Whitacre, Bethany (Alex) Bertsch, Brady Ober, Ryan (Sarah) Chaney, Alex Chaney, Erin Chaney, Jonathon Armstrong, Bradley Armstrong, and Cassidy Armstrong; his adored great-grand children Audrey and Eva; and his siblings Loretta Smith of Mt. Orab, Shirley (Gerald) Amiott of Mt. Orab, Robert (Beverly) Armstrong of Mt. Orab, and Kent Armstrong of Midland.

In addition to his parents Robert and Nellie Armstrong, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters Janet Smith and Linda Shuemake.

Charles was retired from Siemens – Allis.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 14, 2018 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Harmony Cemetery in Pike Township following the funeral service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hospice of Hope.