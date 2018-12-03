Robert C. Moler, Sr., 83

Robert C. Moler, Sr. was born on August 25, 1935 in Fincastle, Ohio to the late Joseph A. and Katherine (nee Clark) Moler and passed away suddenly on November 28, 2018 at the age of 83.

Bob is survived by his children, Amy S. (Damon) Parker, Robert C. “Rob” Moler, Jr. and Jeff K. Moler. Grandfather of Samantha, Adam, Travis, Elizabeth, Ashlee, Rebel, Ax’l and the late Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Cameron Moler.

Bob, a resident of Bethel, was a school teacher for 32 years having taught at Hamersville, West Union, Anderson and the Bethel-Tate School districts. He taught history, driver’s ed and coached basketball, track and cross country.

Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family in Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, serving the family. www.ecnurre.com