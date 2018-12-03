2019 Brown County Budget

By Wayne Gates

Brown County will be doing more with less in 2019.

The county submitted its annual balanced budget to the state on October 15, indicating a general fund balance of $10,872, 901. That is approximately two percent over the 2018 general fund balance of $10,660,083.

The two percent increase is more than taken up by the new expense of paying for the county jail expansion now underway. Starting next year, the county will have to make $350,000 a year in bond payments for the next ten years.

“It’s a flat budget revenue wise and expenditure wise that we passed, which is tough when expenses are always going up,” said Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate.

“We are holding the line on our expenses from last year. I feel that we have done a very good job on expenses and holding department heads to a tight budget. With revenue being flat, we have no other choice. We feel that we are handing taxpayer dollars wisely,” he added.

Approximately 60 percent of county revenue comes from sales and property taxes. Property tax revenue in 2019 is estimated to be $2.9 million, which is a $125,000 increase from 2018. Those gains are offset by an estimated $3.8 million in anticipated sales tax revenue, down from $4 million in 2018.

Commissioner Barry Woodruff said that financial situation of the county is not unique.

“We are in the same boat as most other rural counties. Revenue just meets expenses every year and I don’t see that changing in the future, unless a huge employer or retail expansion comes.”

Woodruff added that issues like the drug problem are not getting any better, and causing county expenses to rise.

“Until recently, we have never had a three million dollar budget for the sheriff’s office, but this will be the second year in a row. That’s what the drug issue is doing to us,” Woodruff said.

Commissioner Daryll Gray said that the state should step in with more funding for things required by state or federal law.

“To me, the state should jump in and take over expenses like the public defender and the board of election expenses. Those would be two big ones,” he said.

Applegate said that Ohio currently reimburses Brown County about 40 percent of the cost of maintaining the public defender system.

“That has been a real drain on the county. Also, if the state wants to help us, they can reinstitute the local government funds, which they cut in half a few years ago,” he said.

Woodruff said that the county hoped to continue to provide as much service to the public as possible within the ability to maintain staffing.

“We are trying to keep it in the margins of what we can afford to do without touching any of the staff. But things are starting to squeeze pretty hard,” he said.

There is approximately $634,000 in the “rainy day fund” for the county. The commissioners all felt that maintaining a healthy fund was necessary in uncertain times.

“We hope to never have to touch that in 2019, but you never know when a tornado or something unexpected is coming through,” Applegate said.

As an example of an unexpected expense, Woodruff pointed out that it cost approximately $100,000 to move and accurately map utilities to the county jail as the construction project began.

The Ohio Auditor of State concurs that Brown County is in a solid financial position. The office released a report on the financial health of all 88 Ohio counties in October.

“The only thing they dinged us on was depending too much on grant money that could be taken away. The courts, the sheriff’s office, our office and others have all done an excellent job in finding grant money,” Woodruff said.

Brown County received greens across the board in 17 indicators, except for a red indicator for “General Fund Intergovernmental Revenues as a Percentage of Total General Fund Revenues.”

This indicator measures the amount of money coming from federal and state sources as a percentage of total revenue. Brown County is at 20 percent, which is the threshold for the red indicator.

In response to the auditors report, the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) and the County Auditors Association of Ohio (CAAO) released a joint statement reacting to the data.

“Counties are in the difficult position of balancing unprecedented revenue losses with escalating costs,” said CCAO President and Lake County Commissioner Daniel Troy. “This report shows that county officials have had to make tough decisions to stay financially healthy by reducing services, delaying overdue capital projects and even raising taxes as a last resort to continue vital service delivery to our citizens.”

Troy said that the situation did not look to improve any time soon.

“Tough challenges lie ahead for counties because of the loss of $351 million in annual revenue, causing mounting pressure due to delayed capital and infrastructure investments as well as increased expenses.”

He cited the opioid epidemic, its impact on increased child protection demands and maintaining county jails as main drivers of those increased expenses.