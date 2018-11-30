LUMBERTON — Southeastern Hospice’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees will take place at Osterneck Auditorium for three days beginning on Sunday.

The auditorium is located at 102 N. Chestnut St., directly across from the Robeson County Public Library. The event will run on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Robeson County’s only not-for-profit hospice agency, Southeastern Hospice, which includes in-home hospice, Southeastern Hospice House and Camp Care.

The tickets for the festival may be bought at the door. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children. Children under 3 get in for free.

For more information about the festival, call 910-735-8915.