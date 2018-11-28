Equipped with strong leadership, size, and some talented guards, this year’s Fayetteville-Perry Rockets are ready for lift off to their 2018-19 basketball season.

Back at the helm as head of the Fayetteville-Perry varsity boys’ basketball team is Jason Iles, and back on the court for Iles are three returning starters from last season, two of them seniors.

The Rockets finished runner-up in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school division last season, and after being picked fourth in SHAC preseason coaches’ poll you can expect the Rockets to surprise some opponents early on in their 2018-19 court campaign.

“I think we will be ready to roll,” said Iles. “We have strong leadership. I think we will be a lot better defensively this season.”

“This group works hard and I think we will continue to improve throughout the season,” Iles added. “I think we will be a dangerous team towards the end of the year.”

This year’s Rockets are equipped with five seniors to provide leadership on the court- CJ McCulley, Bowen Doane, JJ Houk, Hayden Brockman, and PJ Blankemeyer.

Blankemeyer will provide senior leadership from the sidelines while injured.

Expect Doane and McCulley to be big contributors on the court for the Rockets as two of their key returners.

Also on the return for the Rockets is junior guard Christopher Murphy, a third-year varsity player.

Providing the Rockets with some additional size in the paint will be junior post man Dalton Novak.

Also taking the court for his junior season is forward Calvyn Cate.

There are two sophomores appearing on this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity boys’ roster – guards Matthew Johnson and William Cornett.

There are also two freshmen looking to make their varsity basketball debut with the Rockets this season – guard Levi Wiederhold and forward Blake Coffman.

“We need some experience but we have some good players,” said Iles. “I think we will surprise some teams.”

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets hit the hardwood this season in search of a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II Title and a successful run in the post season tournament. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_fayetteville-boys-basketball.jpg The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets hit the hardwood this season in search of a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II Title and a successful run in the post season tournament.