Could the Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls’ basketball coaches have underestimated this year’s Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in the SHAC preseason coaches poll? This year’s Lady Rockets were picked to finish their regular season fourth in the SHAC small school division in the conference’s preseason coaches poll coming off a 2017-18 season which they finished 11-13 overall and 4-9 in the SHAC, and there’s no doubt that the Lady Rockets’ SHAC opponents are well aware of the key players on the return to the Fayetteville varsity girls squad.

Among the Lady Rockets key returners is senior guard Cecilia Murphy. Murphy is a two-time All-SHAC player and two-time District 16 First Team all-star who averaged 13.7 points per game last season while leading the team in three-point shooting, steals, and assists.

“Cecilia has been a very versatile player for us going on her fourth year as starting point guard,” said Toby Sheets, who is in his 31st season as the Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls’ basketball head coach.”

Murphy enters the season just 218 points shy of becoming the ninth member of Fayetteville-Perry’s 1,000 point club.

Also on the return for her senior season is forward Hannah Wiederhold, who averaged 10 points per game last season as a guard. But Wiederhold will return to her forward position to aid to the team’s inside game after the Lady Rockets lost their 6’3” center, Margo Thompson, who moved out of the school district.

Another senior on the return for the Lady Rockets is guard/forward Kasey Wallace. Wallace has battled injury since her sophomore season, a player who has led the junior varsity team in scoring for three seasons with injury limiting her playing time. Sheets expects Wallace to be among the Lady Rockets’ best outside shooters this season.

Perhaps there is one player SHAC coaches overlooked when picking the Lady Rockets to finish fourth in the small school division. Could there be a very talented freshman guard who already possesses the basketball skills to excel at the varsity level? A freshman that Sheets may have been keeping a secret during the preseason? A freshman who broke the Fayetteville-Perry Middle School scoring record with 428 junior high points before reaching high school? Yes, there is such a freshman, and her name is Olivia Crawford.

“We are really excited to have Olivia in high school,” said Sheets.

Brinli Crosley, a 5’11” sophomore center, will contribute big to the Lady Rockets’ success this winter, as will 5’10” junior forward Taylor Malone and 5’8” sophomore forward Kelbee Coffman.

Other members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls’ basketball squad include: Cora Hansel (sophomore guard), Maddie Brockman (freshman forward), Paige Lockwood (sophomore guard), Kelby Craig (sophomore forward), and McKenna Schaefer (senior forward).

With a great deal of speed on the court, expect the Lady Rockets to push an up-tempo game.

“We are getting back to our ‘bread and butter’ of fast basketball both on offense and defense,” said Sheets. “Our guards will be our strength, as it has been for many of our successful seasons.”

Members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls’ basketball team include: front row, from the left, Olivia Crawford, Hannah Wiederhold, Kasey Wallace, McKenna Schaefer, Cecilia Murphy, and Maddie Brockman; back row, head coach Toby Sheets, Kelby Craig, Cora Hansel, Taylor Malone, Brinli Crosley, Kelbee Coffman, Paige Lockwood, assistant coach Russ Ward, and assistant coach Tory Rummel. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_fayetteville-girls-basketball.jpg Members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls’ basketball team include: front row, from the left, Olivia Crawford, Hannah Wiederhold, Kasey Wallace, McKenna Schaefer, Cecilia Murphy, and Maddie Brockman; back row, head coach Toby Sheets, Kelby Craig, Cora Hansel, Taylor Malone, Brinli Crosley, Kelbee Coffman, Paige Lockwood, assistant coach Russ Ward, and assistant coach Tory Rummel.