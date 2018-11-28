The Georgetown Lady G-Men are looking for big improvements under the leadership of a new head coach.

Andrew Gill has taken over as head of the Georgetown High School girls’ basketball program after serving as an assistant coach at Western Brown in prior years, and this year’s Lady G-Men bring a bit more experience to the court as compared to last year’s senior-less team led by coach Janel Blankespoor.

According to Gill, the Lady G-Men are doing well in making their transition to the different coaching style.

“I think it’s going good,” said Gill. “I feel they’re adjusting to the new coaching style, and I like our progress. All in all, I think they’ve come a long way.”

On the return for the Lady G-Men are three players who earned Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division honors last season.

Kennedy Underwood is an SBAAC National Division First Team all-star who is back on the court for her senior year with the Lady G-Men, a fourth-year varsity player.

Senior guard Kim Seigla earned SBAAC National Division Second Team honors as a junior last year, and sophomore guard Maddi Benjamin comes off a freshman season in which she was named an SBAAC National Division Honorable Mention.

Also back for her senior season with the Lady G-Men is post player Lauren Carter, an aggressive defender and rebounder.

Rounding out this year’s seniors is forward Megan Young.

This year’s Lady G-Men are also equipped with several juniors, some who have gained some varsity experience in past years. Juniors on this year’s GHS varsity girls’ basketball squad include: guard Hailey Gregory, guard Hannah Gregory, guard Kati Colwell, forward Julia Finck, forward Emilee Thomas, guard Madison Moore, and guard Allyson McHenry.

In addition to Benjamin, the Lady G-Men have one more sophomore on the varsity roster, guard Grace Burrows.

Rounding out the GHS varsity girls’ roster is one skilled freshman who will see significant varsity playing time, guard Torie Utter.

The Lady G-Men seek improvement on last year’s league record of 4-8 and an overall record of 7-15, a varsity basketball program that once dominated the SBAAC National Division for more than a decade.

Making the climb back to the top of the SBAAC small school division won’t be easy, but you can expect hard play from this year’s Lady G-Men every time they take the court.

“They’re hungry! They want to win,” Gill said of his Lady G-Men.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men take the court this season with a more experienced crew of players and a new head coach. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_georgetown-girls-basketball.jpg The Georgetown Lady G-Men take the court this season with a more experienced crew of players and a new head coach.