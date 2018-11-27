James T. Bruney, Sr. 78 of Georgetown, Ohio formerly of Athens and Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Anderson Mercy Hospital.

He was a graduate of Ohio University and a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He worked for the State of Ohio in public relations for MR-DD with over 20 years of service with perfect attendance. He had playgrounds built for the inner city schools that led to programs to purchase school supplies and clothing for children. James was the editor of various newspapers in three different states prior to working for the State of Ohio. As an editor, he won various AP Associated Press news awards.

James was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe, Ohio where he was also an elder. For the past 25 years he has belonged to the Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus 4th Degree. He enjoyed writing, traveling, street photography and working on his novel prior to his death. James was a trustee on the board of Tecumseh (outdoor drama), OSU Buckeye fan, and founding member of Goose Astonishers Dixie Land Band and wrote and composed music.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne: three daughters, one son, in-laws, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a niece, and caregivers, Moriah Olivia Weeks and fiancé’ Matthew Holbrook; friends, Jay Washington and Dwight Marriott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Raymond and Mary E. Bruney, sister, Marijean Friend, in-laws, George S. and Annetta Abram, sister-in-law, Cynthia Abram and best friend, Thomas S. Burke.

Friends may visit Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation ® to follow. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 or your local animal shelter.

