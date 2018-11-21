WWTP Erosion discussed by Ripley Council

By Martha Jacob

Members of the Ripley Village Council met in regular session on Nov. 13 which began promptly at 6: 30 p.m. Councilman Travis Arnett was unable to attend the meeting which lasted only 30 minutes before going into executive session.

After approving the minutes of the last meeting Village Administrator Pete Renshaw updated the board on progress being made at the village wastewater treatment plant which is in need of being reinforced due to erosion behind the structure is eroding away, down into the river behind it.

“The permits we needed to begin coming up with a plan are now with the Corps of Engineers,” Renshaw began, “And the best solution the Corps of Engineers has come up with so far is still the filter fabric to be placed on the eroding area, and sheet piling at the bottom of the slope which is a requirement that the Corps of Engineers wants to see which will keep the rock from continuing to wash out.

“Right now, that’s where we stand until we hear anything else from the Corps. But I do plan on talking to Mike Mootz who has been looking around for some used sheet piling and try and get a good price on it and we’ll take it out of the sewer fund so we can get all this started and get it mobilized and we won’t have to wait.”

Renshaw said that the Ripley Fire Department had solicited bids for replacements of Scott Air Pak’s with grant funds and the bids were opened a couple days ago. Bids were received from Findley Fire Equipment in McConnelsville and from Warren Fire Equipment in West Carrolton.

“The Findley bid offers an annual flow test checkup which is about a $1,500 value and it was under the other bid,” Renshaw said. “So if council approves it we’ll go ahead and accept the Findley bid. It’s for $102,298. So it’s cheaper and has more value. That’s the way our firefighters want to go. The grant they received was right around $112,000.” Council approved the Findley bid.

The administrator briefly discussed a resident who had requested that she not have to pay a utility deposit, but council did not approve the request. Village ordinance would have to be changed to allow the request. Renshaw also stated that at least five really bad pot holes had been patched and the streets are looking better.

Councilman Charles Poole brought up an ongoing issue where a pole in the village had been struck and damaged, but solicitor Tom Mayes said he is still working on the matter. It was also brought up that the roof on the Ripley Metal Works is still not completed. Mayor Tom Leonard said that he was told about three weeks ago, that the work would be completed in five days. Poole said he could see that there have been workers on the roof.

Council voted to cancel the Dec. 25 scheduled meeting. The next meeting would be 4 weeks before it would be held, with the chance of scheduling a special meeting.

Following an executive session, council stated that it was continuing its efforts to provide raises for village employees. No decision was made.