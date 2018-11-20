Charles Leibrock, age 86 of Russellville, OH passed away Saturday November 17, 2018 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1932, in Brown County, OH the son of the late Thomas Carl and Mary Jeanette (Glaze) Leibrock. He was a farmer and he also served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Katie Leibrock on August 21, 2018.

Charlie is survived by several cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Jaime Wirth officiating. There will be a military service by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394 at the family farm on George Miller Road prior to burial at Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.