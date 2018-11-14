Regina Baker passed away suddenly on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the age of 49. She was born February 4, 1969 to Virgil and Hazel Day.

Regina is survived by her loving husband Daniel Baker Jr., her cherished son Aaron Baker of Mt. Orab, OH, her caring siblings Kendra Schmidt of Hamersville, OH, Dale Day of Feesburg, OH, Robin Day of Hamersville, OH, Valerie Johnson of Eastgate, OH, and Daryl Day of Mt. Orab, OH, her adored mother Hazel Day of Mt. Orab, OH, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Regina was preceded in death by her father Virgil Day, and a brother Bob Day.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations can be directed to Megie Funeral Home.