John J Swartz, age 46 of Russellville, OH passed away Sunday November 11, 2018. He was born December 27, 1971 in Georgetown, OH the son of John and Margaret (Koehler) Swartz. He was an electrician.

John is survived by his parents, John and Peggy Swartz of Russellville, 1 daughter, Jayden Swartz of Winchester, 3 brothers, Eddie Swartz and wife Payee of WI, Chris Swartz of Chillicothe, OH, Adam Swartz and wife Crystal of Georgetown, 1 sister, Kim Crabtree of Russellville, former wife, Danyelle Swartz of Winchester and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Friends and Families may sign John’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.