Edna M. Pride was born June 11, 1928 to the late Raymond C. and Pattie (nee Long) Toole and passed away October 28, 2018 at the age of 90. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Pride, and siblings, Eleanor Stewart and Robert (Bob) Toole.

Edna is survived by her sons, Mike (Pam) Pride and Danny (Linda) Pride; grandmother of Danny Pride Jr., Mindy (Adam) Monceaux, Rusty Pride, Amy (Bill) Coleman, Kelly (Jason) Galley and Kathy (Dave) Seigla; great-grandmother of Braydin, Jakob, Wyatt, Toby, Morgan and Madison Pride, Joshua, Jaxon, Jayla and Khloe Galley and Isaac and Caleb Rankin; sister of Raymond Charles “R.C.” and Jim Toole.

Edna was a resident of Hamersville, Ohio, a 1946 graduate of Hamersville High School and former owner of Pride Real Estate and Insurance Co.

Private graveside service will be held at Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Hamersville Church of Christ P.O. Box 126 Hamersville, Ohio 45130. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family.