Cecil Windsor, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was retired from the former Brown County General Hospital and worked several years as a (COAD) senior companion. She enjoyed her work as she was helping others that were unable to help themselves. Cecil also was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church for a number of years. She was born June 25, 1927 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ora and Mae (Tatman) Eshom. She was also preceded in death by her husband Everett Windsor in 1963 whom she married February 2, 1950 and four brothers – Clifton, Morris, Clyde and Earl Eshom.

Mrs. Windsor is survived by one son – Marvin Windsor of Georgetown, Ohio, several nieces and nephews and someone that was very special to her was a girl who she helped raise – Samantha Gast and her son Clayton who she felt like they were a daughter and grandchild she never had.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

