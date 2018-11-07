The Southern Hills Athletic Conference hosted its annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Peebles High School Oct. 29, and among those receiving awards were the conference’s top high school cross country teams and all-star runners.

In SHAC high school boys cross country, the Fairfield Lions captured the conference title with the Eastern Warriors finishing runner-up.

Earning All-SHAC awards during the Oct. 29 banquet at Peebles were Brandston Duffie (Fairfield), Austin Setty (Fairfield), Cohen Frost (Fairfield), Bennett Hodson (Fairfield), Cy Young (Eastern), Ethan Davis (Fairfield), Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak), Owen Young (Eastern), Gavin Campbell (Fairfield), Steven Runyan (West Union), Blake Haines (Fairfield), Landyn Pickerill (Eastern), Avery Reynolds (Eastern), Atlee Carr (Whiteoak), and Brant Haines (Fairfield).

In SHAC high school girls cross country, the Peebles Lady Indians were the conference champions with the Fairfield Lady Lions finishing runner-up.

Receiving All-SHAC awards for girls cross country during the Oct. 29 banquet were: Jenny Seas (Peebles), Ciara Colwell (Fairfield), Katy Seas (Peebles), Adelyn Shupert (West Union), Raelynn Ruble (Lynchburg), Camryn Pickerill (Eastern), Megan Gragg (Fairfield), Alisan Behr (Peebles), Kierra Stone (Peebles), Bailey Dotson (Eastern), Cecilia Murphy (Fayetteville), Alexa Rowe (West Union), Morgan Richmond (Fairfield), Anna Davis (Fairfield) and Caitlyn Wills (Eastern).

SHAC Cross Country Runner of the Year awards were handed out to Brandston Duffie and Jenny Seas.

