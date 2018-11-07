Mia Marie Gilman, 6 yr old daughter of Jacob and Christine Gilman passed away October 31, 2018

at her residence. In addition to her parents , she is survived by a brother Samuel Gilman at home,

Paternal grandmother Kim Gilman and Maternal Grandmother Sabrina Irvin, Funeral services will be Wednesday

November 7, 2018 5:00PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ, Visitation will be held from 2:00PM

until time of Service. Burial will be in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia, Serving the family