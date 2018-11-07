Luanne Neary, 65, passed away Sunday November 4, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington.

Mrs. Neary was born June 17, 1953 in Ripley to Ruth Boone Herrmann of Ripley and the late Raymond Herrmann.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Keith Neary of Ripley; brother, Joel ( Mary) Herrmann of Ripley; sisters, Jennifer Herrmann of Ripley and Jackie (Ed) Catalina of Ownesville, Ohio; mother-in-law, June C. Neary of Manchester, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Douglas Neary and Kevin Neary both of Baltimore, MD; and sister-in-law, Linda M. Pollitt of Manchester, Ohio.

Her father, Raymond and sister, Angela Bradenburg preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday November 10 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com