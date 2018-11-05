Dorothy L Tomlin age 86 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born on January 13, 1932 in Winchester, KY the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Horn) Parker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Tomlin, 3 sons, Howard, Greg and Dorsey Tomlin, 1 daughter, Darlene Adams, 2 brothers, Hubert and Charles Ray Parker, 2 sisters, Ola Mae Patrick and Betty Wilcox, 1 infant grandson and 1 infant granddaughter.

She is survived by 3 sons, Leon Tomlin of Peebles, Eddie Tomlin of Eubank, KY, Tony Tomlin of Russellville, 3 daughters, Frances Rogers and husband Jeff of Apopka, FL, Charlotte King and husband Daryl of Georgetown, Kathy Helbling and husband Danny of Georgetown, 2 brothers, Robert Cecil Parker and wife Margie and Gerald Snowden both of Winchester, KY, 1 sister, Marie Slemp of Winchester, KY, special sister in law, Garnetta Parker of Winchester, KY, 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with William Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, OH 45154.