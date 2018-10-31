Soccer all-stars receive awards during SHAC Fall Banquet

Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. Front row, from the left, are James Bentley (Fairfield), Ryan Boone (Eastern), Andrew Brand (North Adams), Weston Browning (Peebles), and Conner Campbell (West Union); second row, Corey Germann (Ripley), Duncan Hesler (North Adams), Jaden Hesler (North Adams), Blake Marcelino (Lynchburg), and Colt Parker (West Union); third row, Damin Pierson (Lynchburg), Drew Pitzer (Lynchburg), Jaki Royal (Ripley), Mike Schmid (Eastern), and Gavin Stroop (Lynchburg); fourth row, Colton Vaughn (Eastern), Cole Wagner (North Adams), and Chris Young (Lynchburg). Not present at picture time was Colton Bone (Fayetteville) and Darren Coday (North Adams). - Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. In no particular order, Isabelle Brinkman (Lynchburg), Hope Brown (Peebles), Karissa Buttelwerth (North Adams), Kali Cochran (Lynchburg), Riley Creditt (Lynchburg), Alaina Eiterman (North Adams), Kailee Fisher (Ripley), Lilly Gray (Peebles), Jaime Hoover (Eastern), Heidi Hunter (West Union), Reagan Leonard (Eastern), Kaylee Lunsford (Lynchburg), Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), Mary Sonner (North Adams). -

The fall soccer season has come to a close for Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams, and what better way to cap off another exciting season of high school soccer than to hand out awards to this year’s top teams and soccer all-stars? That’s exactly what took place during the annual SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Peebles High School on Oct. 29. Among those receiving awards during Monday’s banquet were the boys and girls soccer all-stars, and this year’s SHAC champion and runner-up soccer teams.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs finished undefeated in SHAC boys soccer this season to claim the conference title with a perfect record of 7-0, while the North Adams Green Devils suffered only one loss in conference play to finish with a record of 6-1.

Of the SHAC big schools, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays finished second in Division I with a 4-3 record in conference play, and the Eastern Warriors weren’t far behind at 4-2-1.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Jason West was named the SHAC Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

This year’s All-SHAC Team for boys soccer includes: James Bentley (Fairfield), Colton Bone (Fayetteville), Ryan Boone (Eastern), Andrew Brand (North Adams), Weston Browning (Peebles), Conner Campbell (West Union), Darren Coday (North Adams), Corey Germann (Ripley), Duncan Hesler (North Adams), Jaden Hesler (North Adams), Blake Marcelino (Lynchburg), Colt Parker (West Union), Damin Pierson (Lynchburg), Drew Pitzer (Lynchburg), Jaki Royal (Ripley), Mike Schmid (Eastern), Gavin Stroop (Lynchburg), Colton Vaughn (Eastern), Cole Wagner (North Adams), and Chris Young (Lynchburg).

SHAC BOYS SOCCER FINAL STANDINGS

1. Lynchburg-Clay 7-0

2. North Adams 6-1

3. Ripley 4-3

4. Eastern 4-2-1

5. Peebles 3-3-1

6. West Union 2-5

7. Fayetteville 1-6

8. Fairfield 0-7

Same as the Lynchburg-Clay boys, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs finished perfect in SHAC play this season to finish 7-0 and stake claim to the conference soccer title.

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up in SHAC play with a record of 6-1.

Taking home the SHAC Girls Soccer Coach of the Year Award was Lynchburg’s Dennis West.

Receiving All-SHAC Team awards for girls soccer were: Isabelle Brinkman (Lynchburg), Hope Brown (Peebles), Karissa Buttelwerth (North Adams), Kali Cochran (Lynchburg), Riley Creditt (Lynchburg), Alaina Eiterman (North Adams), Kailee Fisher (Ripley), Lilly Gray (Peebles), Jaime Hoover (Eastern), Trinity Huff (Fairfield), Heidi Hunter (West Union), Reagan Leonard (Eastern), Kaylee Lunsford (Lynchburg), Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), Mary Sonner (North Adams), and Lyndee Spargur (Fairfield).

SHAC GIRLS SOCCER FINAL STANDINGS

1. Lynchburg-Clay 7-0

2. Eastern 6-1

3. North Adams 4-2-1

3. Peebles 4-2-1

5. Fairfield 3-4

6. Fayetteville 2-5

7. Ripley 1-6

8. West Union 0-7

Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. Front row, from the left, are James Bentley (Fairfield), Ryan Boone (Eastern), Andrew Brand (North Adams), Weston Browning (Peebles), and Conner Campbell (West Union); second row, Corey Germann (Ripley), Duncan Hesler (North Adams), Jaden Hesler (North Adams), Blake Marcelino (Lynchburg), and Colt Parker (West Union); third row, Damin Pierson (Lynchburg), Drew Pitzer (Lynchburg), Jaki Royal (Ripley), Mike Schmid (Eastern), and Gavin Stroop (Lynchburg); fourth row, Colton Vaughn (Eastern), Cole Wagner (North Adams), and Chris Young (Lynchburg). Not present at picture time was Colton Bone (Fayetteville) and Darren Coday (North Adams). https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SHAC-boys-soccer.jpg Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. Front row, from the left, are James Bentley (Fairfield), Ryan Boone (Eastern), Andrew Brand (North Adams), Weston Browning (Peebles), and Conner Campbell (West Union); second row, Corey Germann (Ripley), Duncan Hesler (North Adams), Jaden Hesler (North Adams), Blake Marcelino (Lynchburg), and Colt Parker (West Union); third row, Damin Pierson (Lynchburg), Drew Pitzer (Lynchburg), Jaki Royal (Ripley), Mike Schmid (Eastern), and Gavin Stroop (Lynchburg); fourth row, Colton Vaughn (Eastern), Cole Wagner (North Adams), and Chris Young (Lynchburg). Not present at picture time was Colton Bone (Fayetteville) and Darren Coday (North Adams). Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. In no particular order, Isabelle Brinkman (Lynchburg), Hope Brown (Peebles), Karissa Buttelwerth (North Adams), Kali Cochran (Lynchburg), Riley Creditt (Lynchburg), Alaina Eiterman (North Adams), Kailee Fisher (Ripley), Lilly Gray (Peebles), Jaime Hoover (Eastern), Heidi Hunter (West Union), Reagan Leonard (Eastern), Kaylee Lunsford (Lynchburg), Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), Mary Sonner (North Adams). https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SHAC-girls-soccer.jpg Members of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards during Monday’s fall sports awards banquet at Peebles High School. In no particular order, Isabelle Brinkman (Lynchburg), Hope Brown (Peebles), Karissa Buttelwerth (North Adams), Kali Cochran (Lynchburg), Riley Creditt (Lynchburg), Alaina Eiterman (North Adams), Kailee Fisher (Ripley), Lilly Gray (Peebles), Jaime Hoover (Eastern), Heidi Hunter (West Union), Reagan Leonard (Eastern), Kaylee Lunsford (Lynchburg), Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville), Morgan Reynolds (Eastern), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), Mary Sonner (North Adams).