Mt. Orab Sports Complex open for business

The staff at the new Mt. Orab Sports Complex is excited about the facility’s Grand Opening celebration at 600 Day Road on Nov. 10. From the left, Shane Gregg (maintenance and construction), Joseph Wilhelm (MOSC Athletic Director), and Courtney Gorman (MOSC site manager). -

Brown County’s athletes, coaches, and athletic directors have waited far too long for a local indoor facility for games and training in sports such as baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball. Well, the wait is finally over.

The Mt. Orab Sports Complex, located at 600 Day Road in Mt. Orab, is now open for business. The newly constructed sports complex, owned by Jeff Gorman and his father Ray Gorman, has been a long time in the making, but their patience and hard work has certainly paid off.

The finished facility is over 29,000 square feet and inside you will find an indoor soccer arena that will host soccer leagues ranging from the youth six-year-old level to a co-ed adult league. The soccer leagues are expected kick off at the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Mt. Orab Sports Complex maintenance and construction man, Shane Gregg, worked towards the completion of the indoor volleyball court, which will also be used for basketball games and training. Also found inside the complex are batting cages for softball and baseball, while upstairs is a meeting area that can also be used for just hanging out and enjoying the sporty atmosphere. The complex also offers a variety of concessions and other items, so no need to bring food along for training or games.

The complex officially opened two weeks ago, according to the MOSC Athletic Director Joseph Wilhelm. A 2003 graduate of Western Brown High School with a degree from the University of Cincinnati in Sports Administration, Wilhelm is well aware of how much local athletes of all ages can benefit from such a sports facility.

“This is awesome,” said Wilhelm, who currently resides in Mt. Orab. “This has been one of my dream jobs, so this is perfect for me.”

The MOSC will be holding its Grand Opening celebration from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 10 with a variety of special activities planned such as free time in the batting cages, free time on the new turf indoor field, facility tours; as well as food, raffles, games, and entertainment.

Once the word of the MOSC opening spreads around the county and surrounding areas, Wilhelm expects to be a very busy man.

“We’ve been told it will be packed,” said Wilhelm.

According to Wilhelm, there are already around 30 soccer teams interested in taking part in the indoor leagues that start Oct. 29.

“We are in the last week of registration right now,” Wilhelm said of the upcoming indoor leagues.

Many local parents of student/athletes who compete in outdoor sports such as soccer and baseball have experienced how much cost, time and travel is involved during the offseason to attend practices at indoor facilities and compete in indoor competitions during the late fall, winter, and early spring. Local Jeff Gorman is one of those many parents to go through this experience after years of trips to sporting events and practices with his daughter, Courtney Gorman, who competed in soccer from elementary school through high school. His daughter is among the local soccer players who have been involved with select soccer programs in the Cincinnati area such as the Beechmont Soccer Club.

“All of these rural kids are traveling to the Cincinnati area and sometimes out of state, and this gives them somewhere close where they can train or compete,” said Jeff Gorman. “This is an easy place to get to, and it’s something we really needed in this area.”

The idea of having a local indoor sports facility large enough to hold arena style soccer games with other additions for hosting other types of sports training and events has been on the minds of Jeff Gorman and his father Ray Gorman for several years, and their vision has now become a reality.

Taking part in the construction of the new sports complex, were Gorman Home Builders and Diverse Building Solutions, while the Mt. Orab Port Authority played a huge role in getting the ball rolling on the project.

The sports complex is sponsored by the Mt. Orab Port Authority, according to Ray Gorman. It was Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford who also helped get the project moving forward by setting the Gormans up with the Mt. Orab Port Authority.

The facility can also be used for non-sporting events such as weddings, receptions, and parties.

Courtney Gorman is excited to see the MOSC up and running, and she will be working at the complex as a site manager.

“They talked about doing it when I was young, and they finally got around to it,” Courtney Gorman said of the recently completed MOSC.

According to Wilhelm, there have already been some local baseball teams and others who have taken advantage of the facility, such as the Mt. Orab Sparks youth baseball squad.

The MOSC would not have been possible without the support of many in the community who joined in to assist with the effort.

“I would like to thank those in the community for their support and everything they’ve done so far,” said Wilhelm. “The support has been amazing.”

The project has not been easy. Just obtaining the necessary permits to construct the new facility was a lengthy endeavor, not to mention the construction work that has been involved with the massive building.

“This facility was built and owned by a local family for the rural Southwest Ohio community to enjoy,” said Jeff Gorman.

