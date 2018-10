Educators from all over Brown County got together Oct. 19 to discuss professional development and name the 2018 Teacher of the Year. Over 550 teachers and administrators from all six school districts in the county attended the session at Western Brown High School. Earning the Teacher of the Year Award for the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District was educator Rex Woodward.

