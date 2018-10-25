Teachers of the year

By Wayne Gates

Educators from all over Brown County got together Oct. 19 to discuss professional development and name the 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Over 550 teachers and administrators from all six school districts in the county attended the session at Western Brown High School.

The teachers were able to choose from over forty different learning sessions from other Brown County teachers and other community entities.

“The teachers with the best practices shared what they are doing in their classroom and the things that are working with thier colleagues in the same subject area or grade level,” said Brown County Educational Service Center Superintendent Jim Frazier.

“The feedback that I heard at the event was very positive. This year, the focus was on the expertise that we have out in the districts and the community.”

Frazier said that there is a lot of value in educators coming together to share ideas.

“There is always ongoing learning. We are always looking for opportunities to improve. I heard a number of people say that they heard things that they wanted to put into practice right away.”

The day began with a presentation from Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin, who told the educators that he thought their job was one of the most important in society.

“I don’t think that there is a group of people that I could speak to that have more of a profound impact on our future than you do.” Corbin said.

He also addressed some of the challenges that educators are facing today.

“I get tired of hearing people say that drug crimes are victimless crimes. You guys see the victims every single day and you often have to pick up the pieces and be the inspiration in their lives,” Corbin said.

Following his presentation, each district superintendent introduced their nominee for county teacher of the year.

Following the introductions, kindergarten teacher Mendy Brown was announced as the winner.

“It’s an honor. I feel very humbled that people recognize that I do work hard for our district and it’s nice to be appreciated for what you do,” Brown said.

She also said that she felt like she was in very accomplished company.

“I think all of the teachers and nominees here are fantastic and working toward better schools and making sure the kids have the best possible education.”

Each nominee received $250 from First State Bank and Brown received $1000 as teacher of the year.

“It is very important for us to support education. Teachers are asked every day how they are inspiring children, but at the end of the day, who is inspiring our teachers? We are happy to support our teachers both financially and with encouragement,” said First State Bank CEO Mike Pell.

Frazier said he enjoyed the teacher of the year award as well.

“The opportunity to be a part of that is one of my favorite days of the year. To all of the different things they are involved in when they are introduced and to hear how they are exceptional educators is the highlight of the entire school year for me,” said Frazier.