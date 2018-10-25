Scoring table donated to high school

By Martha Jacob

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District Board of Education met in regular session on Oct. 17. Following the opening business, the board president Glenda Huff introduced representatives from Southern Hills Bank for a generous donation to go towards the purchase of a new score table for the RULH High School gymnasium. The scoring table is valued at $3,025.

“The board was excited about the generous donation from Southern Hills Bank and we all look forward to seeing the new scoreboard table,” said board treasurer Jeff Rowley. The scoreboard will contain advertising for the bank.

“We were also very happy to accept a $6,000 Ripley FFA Chapter Youth Service America Grant.”

Ripley FFA advisor Shelby Schelling noted that the grant requires the group to do community activities, according to Schelling. The FFA will include activities for 9/11 celebrations, Martin Luther King Day and Global Youth Service Day.

The grant divides the funds into $2,000 for each of the three budgeted projects.

“For our 9/11 event this year,” Schelling explained, “we plan on making cards for active service members such as police, EMT’s fire department, etc. We plan on handing out cards to our local service members and mailing the rest out. We also plan on having a free breakfast for these people.”

The board received written reports from the three principals, Jerod Michael from the middle school, Chris Young, the high school principal, Aric Fiscus, the elementary school principal and from Kara Williams, special Service es coordinator.

The board also accepted a $50 donation from the Women of the Moose Chapter #1904 on behalf of the high school art class for the remaking of the Aberdeen mural.

The students will be repainting the mural on the wall in Aberdeen. Art teacher James Gilkison is spearheading the project.

Also approved was the repayment of the advance back to the general fund from the 5th quarter Agriculture Education Grant in the amount of $2,334.

In other actions at the meeting the board hired Susan Phillips as a high school paraprofessional on a one year contract and approved a medical leave for one year for JoAnne Wagner.

Susie Skinner was approved as the middle school boys track coach and as the middle school girls track coach on a one year contract.

Eric Fulton was approved as an unpaid athletic volunteer. A list of classified substitutes was also approved, (available upon request) and Rachel Jodrey was approved as a new secretary pending background checks and documentation and Helen Richey was approved as cafeteria lunch monitor.

The board received a thank you letter from Jeff Royalty from Region 14 – Hopewell Center for providing storage space.

The November, 2018 meeting was rescheduled from Nov. 21 to Nov. 20.