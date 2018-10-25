Roy Griffith, 92

Roy Griffith age 92 of Ripley, Ohio passed away Tuesday October 23, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 25, 1926, in Ripley, the son of the late Glen and Ella (Shafer) Griffith. He was a farmer and a WWII United States Marine Corps veteran where he served in the South Pacific. He was also President of the OK Tobacco Warehouse for many years, a board member of the Ripley Rural Water Association, A DAV member in Ripley and a member of the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 in Ripley.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Griffith, daughter, Donna Bailey, 2 brothers, Walter and Wayne Griffith and sister, Mary Ellen Griffith.

Roy is survived by son, David Griffith of Ripley, 6 grandchildren, Mathew Griffith of CA, Hayley Jodrey and husband Joshua of Winchester, and Tess Griffith (Aaron Hamilton) of Ripley, Anthony Bailey and wife Jessica of Melbur, KY, Thomas Bailey and wife Christie of Russellville and Michael Bailey and wife Danica of Georgetown, 13 great grandchildren, son in law, Eddie Bailey and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor Jaime Wirth officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley with graveside military services by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367. Visitation will be Friday, October 26 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eddie Bailey – Sweats for Vets, 5540 Camp Run Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Friends and Families may sign Roy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.