Marvin W. Eyre, 83

Marvin W. Eyre, age 83, of the Mowrystown community passed away Tuesday morning, October 23, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born March 28, 1935 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late John Raymond and Nettie Elizabeth (Bridge) Eyre.

Marvin was a class of 1953 graduate of Whiteoak High School. He was a lifelong member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ where he served as chairman of the board, deacon, trustee, and numerous other duties. Marvin served as a former president of the Highland County Pork Producers and a member of the Ohio Pork Council. He was a life long farmer and worked for United Producers in Hillsboro.

Surviving are wife, Shirley E. Eyre, who he married on May 3, 1958, daughter, Kathy Jo (Lyle) Flach of Mowrystown, two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Ben) Burkard, of Hillsboro and Ashley Hauke of Sherman, IL, six great-grandsons, Noah, Cameron, Landan, Logan, Braydon, and Ashton, three sisters-in-law, Lucille Eyre, Linda Eyre, and Verna Burnett, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert Alvin Eyre, Joseph Harold Eyre, Dene Eyre, Gene Eyre, Chester Eyre, and Hugh Eyre.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Mowrystown Church of Christ, Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm.

Contributions may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155.