Fire Department receives grant

By Martha Jacob

In September, this year, US Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $106,267 to the Village of Ripley Fire Department for operations and safety through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

According to the Village of Ripley’s administrator, Pete Renshaw the funds will be used to replace some much needed equipment.

“Our fire department was excited to get this grant,” Renshaw said. “They will be replacing the departments Scott Air-packs which is the crucial breathing units utilized by firefighters. The specifications are being revised and bid notices will be printed in the next few weeks in the Ripley Bee.”

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families”, said Senator Brown, “We must support our first-responders organizations so that communities like Brown County have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

The AFG Program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. The program provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis.

Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG Program.

Interested fire departments can contact Brown’s grant coordinator to receive information about federal grant opportunities by call in (202) 224-3978.