Charles Alexander, 91

Charles Kenneth Alexander, Beloved husband of Helen V. Alexander for 68 years; Father of three; Larry K. Alexander, Lonnie (Mary) Alexander, Virginia (Jim) Bridges; Grandfather of eight; Great-grandfather of thirteen.

Born February 24, 1927 in Pulaski County, Kentucky to William R. Alexander and Leona Griffin Alexander. Survived by a brother, William Denton (Ardeth) Alexander, and a sister, Wilmouth Durene (Lloyd) Thomas, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A devoted Christian and gospel preacher, he was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.

He was an Army Veteran serving 1946-1947 in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.

A talented musician, he taught and led singing in church, and enjoyed playing mandolin and guitar with family friends.

Passed away, Friday, October 12, 2018. Visitation Thursday, October 18th from 5-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Additional Visitation hour Friday, October 19th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM also at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Hospice of Cincinnati.