Tim Sharp, 51 years old of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018. He is survived by his Fiancé: Cindy Hill. Son: Brandon Sharp. Mother: Jeanette (Chester) Smith. Late Father: James Sharp. Brothers: James (Diana) Sharp, Tony Sharp and Chris (Marie) Sharp. Sister: Nicole Sharp. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, St Rt 125 Bethel, Ohio 45106, on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Burial will be at the Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery, Monroe Ohio. Memorials may be made to PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.